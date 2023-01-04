Everton have approached Aston Villa regarding a loan deal for a first-team striker.

According to Dominic King, Frank Lampard has made a loan bid for Danny Ings. It was rejected by the Midlands side as they would only allow the 30-year-old to leave on a permanent transfer.

Everton have had a bid to sign Danny Ings on loan rejected by Aston Villa. The only way Villa will allow Ings to move is on a permanent deal. A number of other clubs are interested in him. Be a situation to watch ? — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) January 4, 2023

Several other clubs are targeting Ings and King has reported that it is a “situation to watch”.

Lampard, whose role as manager hangs in the balance, will be desperate to bolster his attacking options at Goodison Park after a dismal start to the season.

Everton’s poor form

Last night, the Toffees suffered a 4-1 home loss to Brighton & Hove Albion. It was their ninth loss of the 2022/2023 Premier League campaign and saw them drop to the relegation zone.

After narrowly escaping the drop last season, it’s unlikely the Everton hierarchy will want to see a similar situation this time around. Unless things change drastically in the coming days, his days in charge on Merseyside may be numbered.