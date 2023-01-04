“Situation to watch” – Aston Villa reject loan approach from Everton for experienced striker

Aston Villa FC Everton FC
Posted by

Everton have approached Aston Villa regarding a loan deal for a first-team striker.

According to Dominic King, Frank Lampard has made a loan bid for Danny Ings. It was rejected by the Midlands side as they would only allow the 30-year-old to leave on a permanent transfer.

Several other clubs are targeting Ings and King has reported that it is a “situation to watch”.

Lampard, whose role as manager hangs in the balance, will be desperate to bolster his attacking options at Goodison Park after a dismal start to the season.

More Stories / Latest News
Antonio Conte has told Tottenham to get him €45m star from Portugal
Wednesday’s Premier League results round-up: Spurs thrash Palace, Forest pick up first away win
Benfica name the one condition Chelsea need to meet in order to sign Enzo Fernandez

Everton’s poor form

Last night, the Toffees suffered a 4-1 home loss to Brighton & Hove Albion. It was their ninth loss of the 2022/2023 Premier League campaign and saw them drop to the relegation zone.

After narrowly escaping the drop last season, it’s unlikely the Everton hierarchy will want to see a similar situation this time around. Unless things change drastically in the coming days, his days in charge on Merseyside may be numbered.

More Stories Aston Villa Danny Ings Everton Frank Lampard Unai Emery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.