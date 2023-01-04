Benfica name the one condition Chelsea need to meet in order to sign Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea are working behind the scenes to bring Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez to Stamford Bridge but they will need to meet one condition in order to make that happen.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Benfica are refusing to sell Fernandez to Chelsea unless his full £106m release clause is paid upfront.

Following a meeting between both parties today, Fabrizio Romano has stated that there is still no agreement in place for the sale of the Argentina international to the Premier League club with many key details yet to be ironed out.

The biggest of which is how the payments of the €120m fee to the Portuguese club will be structured and the aforementioned release clause.

? Benfica are refusing to sell Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea unless his full £106m release clause is paid up front. (Source: RECORD) pic.twitter.com/KdmYjQ4Oa6 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 4, 2023

According to Argentina’s TyC Sports, Chelsea already have a contractual agreement in place with Fernandez who has agreed personal terms and a salary package ahead of a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

The transfer of the World Cup winner is set to cost the Blues a massive €120m, with the Premier League giants willing to pay the fee in order to get the jump on the other interested parties.

Fernandez caught the attention of many of Europe’s biggest clubs with his performances at the World Cup and should Chelsea fail to meet Benfica’s demands, they run the risk of another one of Europe’s giants coming in and hijacking the midfield star.