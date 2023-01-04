Chelsea make it clear they will out-bid Arsenal for Mykhaylo Mudryk transfer

Chelsea will reportedly out-bid Arsenal for the transfer of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk as this battle starts to really hot up.

Mudryk is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe right now, and it’s not too surprising to see this fiercely contested battle for the Ukraine international’s signature.

Although Fabrizio Romano has written in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, stating that Arsenal are Mudryk’s preference and that Chelsea will only enter the running if his move to the Emirates Stadium falls through.

The Blues may, however, actually be prepared to be more aggressive in their approach, with the Independent reporting that club owner Todd Boehly is ready to trump any offer Arsenal make for the 21-year-old.

This would be some statement by Chelsea, though conflicting reports suggest it might not be realistic for them if they also invest big money in Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez this January, as per the Evening Standard.

Mudryk would be a major upgrade on the likes of Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic for Chelsea, but could also be vital for Arsenal in their surprise pursuit of the Premier League title.