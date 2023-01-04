Cristiano Ronaldo banned from making Al-Nassr debut following behaviour at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo was presented as an Al-Nassr player on Tuesday but the superstar is banned from making his debut on Thursday following his behaviour at Man United.

Last April, the Portuguese international smashed an Everton fan’s phone from his hand after Man United lost a match at Goodison Park and following an investigation, the 37-year-old was found guilty of improper and violent conduct.

As punishment for his behaviour, Ronaldo was hit with a £50,000 fine and suspended for two games by the England Football Association on November 17th, but the superstar never served the ban as the World Cup began before he eventually left Man United.

According to the Daily Mail, this will now carry over to Al-Nassr and it will stop the Saudi Arabia club from parading their new striker until two games have passed.

Al-Nassr are scheduled to play against Al-Ta’ee on Thursday and the Daily Mail states that all 28,000 seats in the stadium have been sold out to see Ronaldo.

The Saudi Arabian league leaders don’t play again until January 14, which means fans might not get to see the Portuguese star make his debut until January 21 when Al-Nassr play Ettifaq.

This will come as a blow to fans of Al-Nassr as they will be desperate to see one of the biggest stars in the game wear their club’s shirt.