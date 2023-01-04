Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s major U-turn on Saudi Arabia transfer exposed

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t seem to be being entirely honest about his transfer to Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr.

The former Manchester United forward has just been unveiled by his new club, and publicly stated his career in Europe is over, as he claims to have chosen the move to Saudi Arabia over other offers.

However, as pointed out by journalist Colin Millar, it was just six weeks ago that Ronaldo told Piers Morgan he still felt he could compete for the biggest trophies with top European clubs…

Six weeks ago… Piers Morgan: "If it was just about money, you'd be in Saudi Arabia earning this king's ransom, but that's not what motivates you. You want to keep at the top." Cristiano Ronaldo: "Exactly." https://t.co/z4tmccyTNT pic.twitter.com/8gewGaLUYD — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) January 3, 2023

Despite Ronaldo’s comments, it’s surely the case that he simply didn’t have the offers from Europe, and so decided to accept the move to Al Nassr as a last resort.

The Portugal international had a legendary career for the likes of Man Utd, Real Madrid and Juventus, but age catches up with everyone eventually, though some take it with better grace than others.