European giants reach agreement with Man United target for January transfer

Bayern Munich have secured a verbal agreement with Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer over a move during the January transfer window.

The German giants are in the market for a shot-stopper as a result of Manuel Neuer breaking his leg skiing after the World Cup and are making moves to bring Sommer to the Allianz Arena.

According to Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg, the Swiss international only wants to join Bayern and will sign a contract until 2025 should the two clubs come to an agreement over a fee.

The 34-year-old is out of contract with Monchengladbach at the end of the season, therefore, this is the German club’s last chance to sell the goalkeeper.

??Excl. News #Sommer: Verbal agreement with Bayern about a transfer in winter! He ONLY wants to join Bayern. Salihamidzic wants him because Monaco won’t release Nübel. He can sign a contract until 2025 confirmed. Duration via @Blick_Sport first. Next steps follow. @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/uMMPPgxulv — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 4, 2023

According to ESPN, Manchester United are also interested in Sommer and are planning a move for the 34-year-old this summer.

United can now start negotiating a pre-contract ahead of a summer transfer but it looks like they are going to lose their target to Bayern Munich.

There were questions over David de Gea’s long-term future at Old Trafford heading into summer but it now looks like the Spaniard will be staying at Old Trafford, reports the Telegraph; therefore, missing out on Sommer is not a disaster for the Premier League giants.