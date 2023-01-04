Leeds United’s ownership is set to change hands.

Andrea Radrizzani became the club’s co-owner at the beginning of 2017 before increasing his share to 100 per cent the following summer.

Even though the Italian is a popular figure among fans after overseeing the Whites’ recent success, including their return to the Premier League in 2020, it appears his time in charge of the Yorkshire giants is coming to an end.

With the club rumoured to be up for sale, a takeover by an American investment consortium looks to be edging closer, and according to super-agent and Premier League founder Jon Smith, this summer is when the club’s sale will be finalised.

“Leeds United’s sale to a group of American investors, including some involved with the San Francisco 49ers, is set to go through in the summer, so I expect the Whites to do some outbound summer trading to raise their balance sheet,” Smith said in an exclusive interview.

“Dan James, for example, who has moved to Fulham on loan, is one deal that Leeds United are keen to keep going so it looks like he’ll be staying in London. Leeds United want a slimmer squad and a higher balance for when the sale goes through.”

Interestingly, as Smith noted, even though the club is undergoing a change of ownership, there are still plans to invest in the playing squad, and one player believed to have been on their shortlist for quite some time is MLS full-back Nouhou Tolo.

“In terms of transfers though, especially as it is now January’s window, there are bits and pieces happening throughout. For example, Nouhou Tolo, who is Seattle’s right back in the MLS, was wanted by a lot of clubs prior to the World Cup, including Leeds United,” Smith added.

“Unfortunately, he didn’t have the best international campaign in Qatar, but he is one to watch this month because he could potentially be a cheap signing.”

Whether or not an actual deal materialises remains to be seen, however, with Tolo currently valued at just £3m (Transfermarkt) and the player being a fully-fledged international for Cameroon, as well as boasting World Cup appearances on his CV, the 25-year-old could certainly prove to be a shrewd signing and one Leeds United fans will hope arrives at Elland Road.