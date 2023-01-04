Following his transfer from Middlesborough last summer, Djed Spence has endured a tough start to his Tottenham Hotspur career.

The 22-year-old full-back, who played an integral role in Nottingham Forest’s promotion back to the Premier League last season while on loan with them, secured a big move to London but has since struggled to convince Antonio Conte that he is worthy of a place in his first team.

Resigned to nothing more than a bit part role under the hard-hitting Italian, Spence has failed to start a single Premier League game all season with all four of his domestic appearances coming from the bench.

Following Spence’s latest showing, which was just minutes during Spurs’ abysmal 2-0 home defeat against Aston Villa, agent Jon Smith has predicted that the 22-year-old will be shipped out on loan this month, especially if Conte remains in charge.

“Djed Spence at Spurs is a situation I find really bizarre,” Smith admitted during an exclusive interview.

“I just cannot work out why Antonio Conte is finding it so hard to speak positively about the lad.

“The biggest cheer inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend against Aston Villa came in the 88th minute when he was introduced as a late substitute, so if Antonio Conte does remain in his job, I expect Spence to move out on loan before the end of the month.”

Speculation that Conte could leave his job at Spurs has been amplified in recent weeks. Not only have Spurs experienced one of their worst runs in recent times, but after conceding first in their last 10 matches, it is clear that Conte is struggling to find a winning formula.

Speaking to CaughtOffside recently about the prospect of the former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss leaving London, former Premier League attacker Stan Collymore, said: “I don’t think Spurs will get rid of Conte this season, I think they’ll wait to see if they do make the top four first, but if they do miss out on the Champions League, I think it’d be too easy for the owners to try and give the fans Pochettino back.”