Exclusive: Agent says Southampton set to recall ‘on fire’ loanee

After scoring just two goals in over 40 appearances, Southampton’s Nathan Tella found himself loaned out to Championship side Burnley.

The Stevenage-born wide-attacker has now been with the Clarets since the summer and has been in sensational form. Scoring eight goals and providing a further two assists in his first 24 matches, it hasn’t taken the 23-year-old long to reach double digits in goal contributions.

However, despite Burnley being hugely impressed with the Saints winger, they may be forced to bid farewell to him ahead of time.

Understood to have a recall option in his loan agreement, Southampton, according to agent Jon Smith, are considering bringing Tella back to St Mary’s this month in order to help them escape relegation.

“A player who fans could see move again is Southampton’s Nathan Tella,” Smith said in an exclusive interview.

“He is on fire on loan at Burnley at the moment and is a candidate to be recalled by his parent club this month.”

Since being promoted to the Saints’ first team, Tella, who is a former Arsenal youth player, has featured in 41 senior matches, in all competitions, but should Smith’s assessment prove accurate, fans can expect that number to grow before the end of the season.