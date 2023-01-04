Hello and welcome to today’s Daily Briefing, thanks for reading, and remember to SUBSCRIBE if you want this in your inbox five mornings a week!

AC Milan

AC Milan can’t lose Olivier Giroud now, it’s seen as “impossible” by club sources and they expect Giroud to sign new deal in the next weeks or months after a verbal agreement was reached in December.

Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo: “It’s not the end of my career in Saudi Arabia. Many people speak… but they know nothing about football. I know here the league is very competitive. I don’t care about people saying things about this choice. I took my decision, I am happy.

“My work in Europe is done. I played at the best clubs in the world… and I won everything. I’m happy, proud to join Al Nassr. People don’t know about the level here. This contract is unique because I am a unique player. It’s normal for me.”

Some info I’ve had: I’m aware of Sporting Kansas City, Al Hilal and Al Nassr proposals for Ronaldo, but of course if he said that there were offers from Europe I guess there was something else!

No one close to Ronaldo wants to confirm the clause for European clubs or Newcastle, so at the moment there’s no confirmation.

Arsenal

Chelsea are interested in Mykhaylo Mudryk as revealed on Monday. He’s considered the “perfect winger” for their project but nothing has changed, as of now – the player’s first choice is Arsenal, and Chelsea will only make their move if talks with the Gunners collapse.

It’s a possibility for Cedric Soares to leave Arsenal this month. Fulham want Cedric but there’s still no agreement with Arsenal. It depends on the salary, but there is also no agreement on that yet. Arsenal are also keen to make sure they have an alternative if Cedric leaves.

Aston Villa

Aaron Ramsey has been recalled by Aston Villa following his loan spell at Norwich City, club confirms.

“Ramsey will continue his rehabilitation at Bodymoor Heath after picking up an injury in December,” a club statement read.

Barcelona

Xavi on Memphis Depay: “I don’t want Memphis or any other player to leave in January. I think it’s gonna be a quiet window for us”.

I can confirm that Barcelona have never received any bid from Newcastle for Memphis.

Bayern Munich

Official. New agent for FC Bayern and France star Kingsley Coman, he’s now with CAA Base.

“Coman is a world class talent, having won 27 trophies by the age of 26. We are excited to support him as he strives to achieve further success”, said agent Christian Emile.

Kevin Trapp will not be Manuel Neuer’s replacement at FC Bayern, as Eintracht director Krosche confirms: “It’s a story made up by the agents — it’s complete nonsense.”

Bayern focus remains on Yann Sommer and Alex Nubel as goalkeeper options.

Brighton

Despite some speculation, there’s no update yet on Moises Caicedo, it’s one to watch in January for sure but as of now no developments yet. Chelsea are fully focused on Enzo Fernandez in midfield, with talks ongoing. I’d also add Newcastle among teams appreciating Caicedo but Brighton will try to keep him until the end of the season.