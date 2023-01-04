Exclusive: America and the Middle East’s investment in football, Djed Spence’s Spurs future, Man United defender set for Championship loan and more…

In his first exclusive column for CaughtOffside of the New Year, Jon Smith, one of football’s first-ever agents and a man who was an integral figure in the forming of the Premier League, discusses America and the Middle East’s eagerness to invest in football, Sky Sports’ Premier League rights, and potential January transfers, including Djed Spence leaving Spurs.

The battle between America and the Middle East for control over football…

Looking around, there is still a swirl of ownership changes. There’s a lot of American money floating around.

Recently, Bournemouth has been sold to an American and that theme runs right the way down the divisions, even to Wrexham, who of course, were purchased by actor Ryan Reynolds, although Disney did help fund that deal, I believe.

Leeds United’s sale to a group of American investors, including some involved with the San Francisco 49ers, is set to go through in the summer, so I expect the Whites to do some outbound summer trading to raise their balance sheet. Dan James, for example, who has moved to Fulham on loan, is one deal that Leeds United are keen to keep going so it looks like he’ll be staying in London. Leeds United want a slimmer squad and a higher balance for when the sale goes through.

Rumours suggest that Watford are also quietly in the market for a buyer, as are Leicester City.

There’s going to be a lot more movement because I can see some interesting patterns forming. The fact Gianni Infantino has now lived in Qatar for six months and considering how successful their World Cup was this winter, I can’t see Qatar not funding expansion into global football. How that may look, I’m not sure, but they could obviously help FIFA with their plans to extend the Club World Cup because that would slightly marginalise Aleksander Ceferin and his plans to expand the Champions League. Beyond that, there’s a swirl of Middle Eastern money, along with American money, that is being lined up to globalise sport and football is at the very top of that list. I think at the very top, fans could see another Super League breakaway attempt, potentially funded by those in the Middle East, as opposed to the previous attempt that was backed by JP Morgan.

There is definitely going to be some big global movements which is one of the reasons why I think American investors will be looking to position themselves at some of the biggest clubs, Man United included. Their potential sale is still in the works. There’s a lot of American interest, but when it comes to valuation – I’d be very surprised if the eventual price didn’t begin with a number five.

Sky Sports’ Premier League rights dilemma…

Either way though, over the next two years, we’re going to see some big changes, and that includes in the broadcasting domain.

Sky Sports’ Premier League rights are up at the end of next season, so in a minute, they’re going to be in talks, so if, and it’s a big if, Qatar, through BeIN Sports, wanted to blow Comcast out of the water, they could do without even huffing. So watch this space. There is definitely a lot that is going to happen in football over the next few years.

The MLS’ Nouhou Tolo could be England bound…

In terms of transfers though, especially as it is now January’s window, there are bits and pieces happening throughout. For example, Nouhou Tolo, who is Seattle’s right back in the MLS, was wanted by a lot of clubs prior to the World Cup, including Leeds United. Unfortunately, he didn’t have the best international campaign in Qatar, so he is one to watch this month because he could potentially be a cheap signing.

Axel Tuanzebe to the Championship?

Axel Tuabzebe is another defender worth paying attention to in this window. He’s just returned to Man United from his loan in Italy and he’s on the right path to regaining full fitness. I know he’s back in training and being put through his paces, so it’s just a case of whether or not Erik Ten Hag fancies him for a first-team place, or if he’d prefer to see him go out on loan again.

Of course, the player himself will have to keep proving his fitness, but there are several clubs interested – mostly from the Championship. Watford are one side who are keen though.

The curious case of Djed Spence and why Antonio Conte may leave Spurs…

Sticking with defenders – Djed Spence at Spurs is a situation I find really bizarre. I just cannot work out why Antonio Conte is finding it so hard to speak positively about the lad.

Daniel Levy is a man I have a lot of respect for. I think he’s done a wonderful job at Spurs – commercially and aesthetically. He’s also supported all the side’s managers and now he has Conte talking down his aspirations – if I am being totally honest, I find it quite amazing.

Levy has offered Conte a new contract and he hasn’t signed it so I have a sneaky suspicion that there might be a managerial change there soon.

Going back to Spence though – the biggest cheer inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend came in the 88th minute when he was introduced as a late substitute, so if Conte does remain in his job, I expect Spence to move out on loan before the end of the month.

On-loan Saints attacker set to be recalled…

Lastly, another player who fans could see move is Southampton’s Nathan Tella, who is playing out of his skin while on loan at Burnley. He is a candidate to be recalled by his parent club this month.