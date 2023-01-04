Exclusive: Man United sale progressing as £5bn valuation predicted

Man United, after admitting to welcoming investment, are one club that is attracting a lot of interest.

Perhaps unsurprisingly following years of fan discontent, current owners the Glazer family, appear to be edging closer to selling the 20-time league winners.

Confirming their plans for the future via the club’s official website last year, executive co-chairmen Avram and Joel Glazer announced they had begun ‘a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club’.

“The process is designed to enhance the club’s future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the club to capitalize on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially,” the Glazers told fans.

“As part of this process, the Board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the Company.”

Following the club’s owners’ announcement, interest, particularly from American investors, appears to be mounting, and according to Jon Smith, a man who was integral in the forming of the Premier League back in 1992, talks over a potential sale are progressing with the club’s eventual valuation likely to be £5bn and above.

“There is definitely going to be some big global movements which is one of the reasons why I think American investors will be looking to position themselves at some of the biggest clubs, Man United included,” Smith said in an exclusive interview.

“Their potential sale is still in the works. There’s a lot of American interest, but when it comes to valuation – I’d be very surprised if the eventual price didn’t begin with a number five.”

