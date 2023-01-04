Former Everton star tipped to replace Frank Lampard if poor form continues

Everton’s dismal start to the 2022/2023 campaign continued this week and Frank Lampard’s future as club manager hangs in the balance.

The Toffees oversaw a 4-1 home defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion last night – their ninth loss of the season. Consequently, they now sit in 18th place in the Premier League and in the relegation zone with just 15 points.

Dominic King has confirmed that Lampard will remain in charge for Friday’s FA Cup fixture against Manchester United at Old Trafford, but his reign beyond that game is unconfirmed.

Rooney to return to boyhood club?

According to Betfair, former Everton and United striker Wayne Rooney is the favourite to replace the manager at Goodison Park, should he be sacked in the coming weeks.

Rooney has experience managing Derby County and is now in charge of Major League Soccer side DC United. He is Merseyside-born and completed two separate spells at Everton, making 117 appearances for the Blues.

