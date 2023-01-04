Harry Kane can hit an outstanding club and personal record in Tottenham Hotspur’s forthcoming matches.

Whilst Kane is likely already regarded a Spurs legend for his contributions to the club, he can etch his name into the history books in the coming days.

The England captain netted twice tonight as his side saw out a four-goal thrashing against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, and the brace took him to within two of Tottenham’s all-time top goalscorer Jimmy Greaves on 266.

Given the 29-year-old’s prolific striking ability, it won’t be long before he levels the record.

When can Kane hit the record?

Next up for Spurs is an FA Cup clash with Portsmouth on Saturday, January 7, though it’s unlikely Antonio Conte will start his main striker against League One opponents, especially as their next league fixture is the highly-anticipated North London derby – a match that is always expected to be fiery and a thrilling watch.

Kane will know the record and chance to take the top spot is looming, and he will be keen to achieve it again his club’s biggest rivals.