Manchester United in talks over transfer of 29-year-old former England international

Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a surprise transfer deal for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland.

The 29-year-old could be about to come in as a new backup ‘keeper at Old Trafford, following Martin Dubravka’s return to Newcastle United after spending the first half of the season on loan with Man Utd.

The Red Devils would surely do well to have someone behind David de Gea, and Butland looks a decent, experienced option after a career with a number of top flight clubs, and nine caps for the England national team, even though his last appearance was five years ago.

See below as Mike McGrath of the Telegraph provides an update on United’s pursuit of Butland…

De Gea remains the clear first choice in goal for Erik ten Hag’s side, but it would be worth having someone like Butland on the bench, or available to start in cup games and other less important fixtures.

