Dietmar Hamman believes Newcastle star could be set to join Liverpool

Former Liverpool and Newcastle midfielder Dietmar Hamann has suggested he could see the Reds trying to sign Magpies star Joelinton.

Fabinho is struggling for Liverpool right now and Hamann can see Jurgen Klopp entering the market for a new signing in that position.

Joelinton has impressed for Newcastle and it’s certainly easy to see him slotting in well at Anfield.

“It depends on what Fabinho does over the next couple of months or probably until the end of the season,” Hamann said.

“I think if Fabinho doesn’t pick up, they probably need a holding midfielder, and then I think they need an offensive midfielder. I’ve always looked at a player like Joelinton, I think they need a physical presence in midfield.

“I think they’ve got a lot of players in midfield, they’re all pretty similar, they can all handle the ball, they’re technically very gifted, but I also think they need a physical presence, especially in the Premier League.

“If Fabinho doesn’t pick up, I would say a defensive midfielder and somebody who gets a goal from midfield.”