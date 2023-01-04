Latest update on Virgil van Dijk’s spell on the sidelines

Liverpool have been dealt another huge fitness blow as centre-back Virgil van Dijk has sustained a hamstring injury.

He was forced off during Monday’s clash with Brentford, in which the Merseyside team oversaw a 3-1 loss at the Gtech Community Stadium. Van Dijk was substituted at the interval and now joins the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota on the injury list at Anfield.

Post-match, Jurgen Klopp insisted the injury was not overly serious, however, it was confirmed this morning that the defender’s issue is more severe than initially expected. He will now face a prolonged spell on the sidelines with a scan scheduled in the coming days to determine the extent of his absence.

European football is on the horizon

A significant concern on the mind of Liverpool staff and fans is that Champions League football returns next month; they face reigning champions Real Madrid at home on February 21 in a Round of 16 tie, and being without their main man in defence is cause for concern.

The Spaniards oversaw a victory in last season’s final against Liverpool and will be keen to see out a similar result on their quest to lift the lucrative trophy again.

The Netherlands captain is now in a race for fitness to ensure he can rejoin the squad as soon as possible.