Lazio have registered an interest in a potential transfer deal for highly-rated young Colombian winger Daniel Ruiz, CaughtOffside understands.

Sources have confirmed that Lazio have been in contact with Ruiz’s club Millonarios to inform them of their interest and to ask about more information on the player.

Ruiz, a 21-year-old who mostly plays on the left flank, has a contract with Millonarios which runs until 2024, and has also attracted tentative interest from Porto in the past.

Lazio are now understood to be the only suitors in for Ruiz, but it remains to be seen how advanced their interest is right now, with contacts at an early stage.

One imagines Ruiz would jump at the chance to move up a level and continue his development at a major European club, with Lazio looking a fine stepping stone for him.

The Colombia Under-20 international has played 90 games for Millonarios in all competitions, scoring 12 goals from out wide.