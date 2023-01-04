After acquiring Maximilian Wöber from Red Bull Salzburg, Leeds United set to shift their focus to sign a striker as part of their January strengthening efforts.

With Wober arrival, Jesse Marsch has addressed one major issue Leeds have faced this season in Premier League.

Up next, a striker is likely to be Leeds’ top priority between now and the deadline of January 31.

The Mail+ are reporting that after signing Wöber, the priority is shifting quickly to a striker.

“Leeds are now looking to add a striker in the coming days while midfielder Mateusz Klich is in talks to join DC United.”

The Yorkshire club have been linked with numerous strikers recently including Noa Lang, Chris Wood and Che Adams.