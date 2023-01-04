Leeds man confirms he has felt stress and lonely at Elland Road

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has opened up about occasional poor mental health during his time in charge at Elland Road.

The American tactician has done a decent job since coming in to replace the immensely popular Marcelo Bielsa, but it seems it’s often been quite difficult for him.

“It’s always stressful. It’s like I hate my job but I have to keep going. I try to enjoy the moments and try to be there for the team, but I hate the stress. 2022 has been a difficult challenge for me but one I’ve really enjoyed,” Marsch said.

“I’m really thankful to be at this club. We’re really unified. It can be lonely as a manager, but when you have people giving everything as part of the project, you can take solace from that.”

Leeds fans will hope these comments don’t negatively affect Leeds’ players and that he can still manage to get a good job done despite these personal issues.

