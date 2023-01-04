Leeds United defender Mateusz Klich is reportedly edging closer to moving away from the club in the coming days.

The Poland international has been at Leeds since 2017, but it seems MLS outfit DC United are now closing in on signing him on a three-year deal.

Klich no longer looks to be a regular for Leeds, so it perhaps makes sense for manager Jesse Marsch to sanction his departure.

“There has been an enquiry for Mateusz. But I think, from all sides, we’re still cautious about picking that it might be time for him to leave. I think he’s still been really important here,” Marsch said of Klich back in December.