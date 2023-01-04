Key figure at Liverpool turned down world class goal-scorer in favour of Darwin Nunez transfer

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool reportedly turned down the opportunity to seal the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku, who will now most likely be heading to their rivals Chelsea next season.

Nkunku has been a joy to watch in the Bundesliga in recent times, and could surely have been a superb signing to strengthen this Liverpool squad, only for both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders to reject the offer to sign him, according to the Telegraph.

The report notes how much influence Lijnders now has on Liverpool transfers, with the Reds assistant manager supposedly an influential figure in bringing flop Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez to Anfield.

Nunez has been really poor since his move from Benfica to Liverpool, and Nkunku would surely have been the far better option.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United ace could still be sold despite surprise recent improvement
Barcelona manager Xavi really likes Liverpool star as surprise transfer rumour emerges
Exclusive: It looks “impossible” for Manchester United to clinch surprise transfer

According to Fabrizio Romano, Nkunku is now Chelsea-bound for next season, so we’ll soon find out how he fares in the Premier League…

Of course, we’ve seen plenty of big names flop at Stamford Bridge in recent times, so perhaps Nkunku will end up being another Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku or Kai Havertz.

It’s hard to imagine, however, that LFC couldn’t have got a lot out of the Frenchman, with Nunez’s signing increasingly looking a big mistake.

More Stories Christopher Nkunku Darwin Nunez Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.