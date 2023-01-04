Key figure at Liverpool turned down world class goal-scorer in favour of Darwin Nunez transfer

Liverpool reportedly turned down the opportunity to seal the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku, who will now most likely be heading to their rivals Chelsea next season.

Nkunku has been a joy to watch in the Bundesliga in recent times, and could surely have been a superb signing to strengthen this Liverpool squad, only for both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders to reject the offer to sign him, according to the Telegraph.

The report notes how much influence Lijnders now has on Liverpool transfers, with the Reds assistant manager supposedly an influential figure in bringing flop Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez to Anfield.

Nunez has been really poor since his move from Benfica to Liverpool, and Nkunku would surely have been the far better option.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Nkunku is now Chelsea-bound for next season, so we’ll soon find out how he fares in the Premier League…

Christopher Nkunku deal, signed and sealed — here we go now confirmed. All documents and contracts are also signed, it’s 100% closed. ??? #CFC French striker can be considered new Chelses player, starting from July 2023. It’s all signed/sealed with RB Leipzig and player side. pic.twitter.com/u0gOytyM4U — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 17, 2022

Of course, we’ve seen plenty of big names flop at Stamford Bridge in recent times, so perhaps Nkunku will end up being another Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku or Kai Havertz.

It’s hard to imagine, however, that LFC couldn’t have got a lot out of the Frenchman, with Nunez’s signing increasingly looking a big mistake.