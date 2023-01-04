Liverpool injury news: Another huge blow for LFC as Virgil van Dijk could be out for longer than expected

Liverpool have reportedly been dealt a huge blow as Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk is now expected to be out for longer than expected after hobbling off in the defeat against Brentford.

The Reds are enduring a disappointing season so far, with Jurgen Klopp’s side facing a real struggle to even finish in the top four after slumping to 6th in the Premier League table.

Liverpool have already lost five league games and are seven points behind rivals Manchester United, who sit in fourth place at the moment.

The last thing Klopp needed to hear is that Van Dijk now looks set for an extended spell on the sidelines, but that’s what the reliable Paul Joyce is reporting…

Virgil van Dijk facing spell on sidelines for Liverpool. Hamstring injury sustained in defeat to Brentford is worse than first feared. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 4, 2023

Van Dijk has not quite been at his best this season, but he’s one of many big names in Klopp’s squad who look like they may now be past their best.

We’ve also not been the kind of form we’ve come to expect from players like Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Trent Alexander-Arnold for much of this campaign.