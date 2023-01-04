Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has struggled since joining the club from Benfica in the summer transfer window, but Fabrizio Romano believes Jurgen Klopp is still backing the misfiring forward.

Nunez looked a hugely exciting talent at Benfica and has shown some moments of quality in a Liverpool shirt, but he’s also become known for missing some absolute sitters.

The Uruguay international is happy at Liverpool, according to Romano in today’s Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside’s Substack, and it seems that on both the player’s side and the club’s side, there is an expectation that this deal can still work out.

Still, Liverpool fans will no doubt want to see Nunez firing soon, with the 23-year-old having the difficult task of trying to help the Reds replace Sadio Mane since his summer departure to Bayern Munich.

“It’s not been the easiest start at Liverpool for Darwin Nunez, but all the indications I get from both Liverpool and the player’s side are clear: they are convinced it’s just a matter of time,” Romano said.

“He’s happy at Liverpool and Klopp is supporting him. No one has doubts into the club or on player side. I think they will keep protecting Nunez.”

Liverpool have just signed Cody Gakpo to improve their attacking options, so it will be interesting to see what impact he can make, and if it perhaps takes some of the pressure off Nunez to be the main man up front.