Video: Shocking compilation of big chances missed by Darwin Nunez for Liverpool this season

Darwin Nunez looked like a hugely exciting signing for Liverpool in the summer transfer window, but the former Benfica striker has made a pretty poor start to life at Anfield.

The Uruguay international was a clinical finisher in his Benfica days, but he’s managed just nine goals in 22 games for Liverpool so far.

That stat doesn’t tell the whole story, though, with Nunez missing some absolute sitters for the Reds, as this compilation below shows…

Nunez may well turn it around in the future, but for now these highlights look a real concern for the 23-year-old, who just seems to lack both quality and composure at the key moments.

Liverpool haven’t had the best season so far, and they could really have done with Nunez settling in quicker and having a positive impact up front.

