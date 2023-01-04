Liverpool are monitoring Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes as a potential transfer target, along with other candidates, but Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham remains their priority for that position, writes Fabrizio Romano in the Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside.

Nunes has impressed in spells at Sporting Lisbon and Wolves, and looks like he could be a good fit for Jurgen Klopp’s out-of-sorts Reds side, which will surely need a major revamp in the near future.

The Portugal international would surely help Klopp bring through a new generation of midfielders as it seems increasingly clear that the German tactician needs to think about long-term successors to ageing stars like Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara.

Still, Romano insists that Nunes is just one of a number of options for Liverpool, and that their focus remains a deal for Dortmund and England wonderkid Bellingham.

The reporter also insists that nothing is likely to happen with Nunes in January, so it could be that we’ll have to wait until the summer to see who LFC prioritise in the transfer market.

“Liverpool are monitoring Matheus Nunes alongside other candidates for the summer transfer window,” Romano said.

“He’s always been appreciated, already when he was at Sporting.

“The main focus remains Jude Bellingham, Nunes is one of the midfielders they like; but nothing will happen in January for Nunes.”