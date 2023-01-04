Barcelona manager Xavi really likes Liverpool star as surprise transfer rumour emerges

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is being surprisingly linked as a potential transfer target for Barcelona manager Xavi.

The Brazil international has had a great career at Anfield, winning the Premier League and Champions League among other major honours, but he’s no longer a guaranteed starter for Jurgen Klopp’s side after a flurry of recent attacking signings such as Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

Firmino has shown he still has plenty to offer, however, and it seems it could be that this Reds squad player has one more big move in him.

See below as El Chiringuito report on Barca’s potential interest in signing Firmino…

Barcelona have made a number of signings up front in recent times, bringing in Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha in the summer, following on from the arrival of Memphis Depay last season, as well as a contract renewal for Ousmane Dembele.

Still, there could be some room for Firmino as well, who would offer something a little different in attack with his work rate, creativity and intelligence.

