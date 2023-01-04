Liverpool’s recruitment in midfield has been utterly shambolic

In four and a half years, the only midfielder Liverpool have permanently signed is Thiago.

If the latest rumours (via the Mirror) are to be believed, Liverpool won’t sign one this January either, which will stretch that period to five years.

Five years with only one midfielder purchased is absolutely crazy, it really is.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were once defined by their intensity and their midfield solidity but they’re now overrun in the centre of the park every week, even when they win.

Against Brentford, they were horrendous. Fabinho has lost his legs and Harvey Elliott is simply not a central midfielder. Thiago battled bravely and is still brilliant, but he can’t do it by himself and at 31-years-old, he won’t be around forever.

My sources tell me the club is holding out for Jude Bellingham in the summer, but if Liverpool miss out on the top four, an increasingly likely possibility, will they really have the funds or capability of securing him – when Real Madrid are also fighting tooth and nail for his signature?

Unlikely.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders have been too loyal to the same stalwarts for too long. The team has lost its bite and its fight. It’s not so much The Last Dance, as the The Last Hurrah.