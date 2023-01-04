Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has provided an update on his contract situation at Old Trafford, strongly hinting that he will end up staying at the club.

The Spanish shot-stopper has had a great career with Man Utd, but there had been some doubts about whether he’d stay on as number one under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Still, the Red Devils may well be making progress on getting De Gea to commit his future, with the 32-year-old explaining that he expects his contract talks to have a positive ending, whilst also making it clear he’d like to end his career with the Manchester giants.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News about his future, De Gea said: “Yeah, I’m very relaxed. Just focus on training, perform as best as I can. But, for sure, it’s going to end in a good way.”

When asked if he was confident of seeing out his career at MUFC, he added: “I hope so. I was saying this is my club, I’ve been here many, many years and it’s a huge honour to be here and I’m so happy here.”

De Gea didn’t start the season too well, but has looked far more convincing in recent games, and it now surely makes sense for United to keep him as their first-choice ‘keeper for a bit longer.