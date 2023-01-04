Manchester United €8m short of valuation for very talented La Liga star who wants January move

The future of Joao Felix will be a big talking point throughout the January transfer window with clubs such as Manchester United interested in the 23-year-old.

The Portugal international has experienced a tough start to his season at Atletico Madrid having fallen out of favour with manager Diego Simeone and made it clear over the last month that he wants to leave the Spanish capital in January.

According to Relevo, Atletico are said to want around €12/€13m for a loan deal but Man United are only willing to pay €4m.

The La Liga club are calm about the 23-year-old’s situation but the forward wants to leave during the winter transfer window.

? João Félix has not returned to training with Atlético Madrid because he doesn't want to risk an injury that would jeopardise a January transfer. He is determined to leave. (Source: @Relevo) https://t.co/uec06xPlUf — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 4, 2023

Felix is a very special talent and showed that once again during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Portuguese star would help plug the hole Erik ten Hag has upfront in his team and it would be a great opportunity for the 23-year-old to showcase his skills in the Premier League.

However, in order for that to happen Man United will need to match the fee Atletico want, otherwise, the La Liga club could retain the Portugal international until the end of the season.