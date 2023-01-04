Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

According to Sky Germany, the Red Devils have outlined the 33-year-old as a potential option to bolster their attack in the January transfer window.

Choupo-Moting is able to negotiate with interested clubs from this month due to his contract expiring in the summer.

They oversaw the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo on November 22 and are yet to reinforce their attack with another goalscorer.

United on the market for a striker

Whilst the side have looked perhaps even more threatening without him, having won four consecutive matches since the return of club football, a striker may be needed if they want to keep up the good form and cement their place in the top four of the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag’s side are also still in the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Europa League, meaning depth is key to seeing out such a packed schedule of fixtures.