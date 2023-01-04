Chelsea very keen on transfer of France international

Chelsea are reportedly very keen on the potential transfer of Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram.

The France international has impressed in the Bundesliga for a while now, and was also part of the Les Bleus squad that made it to the 2022 World Cup final.

According to Si & Dan Talk Chelsea, the Blues are now making Thuram one of their targets in attack as they consider a number of options to improve their current squad members in that area of the pitch.

It’s been a hugely frustrating season for Chelsea so far, with the team not making much progress under new manager Graham Potter, with many recent signings failing to live up to expectations.

It remains to be seen if signing Thuram would improve things that much as there seem to be more deep-lying structural issues at Stamford Bridge, but it’s hard to imagine he wouldn’t at least be a slight upgrade on the likes of Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea spent big in the summer and it seems they could be ready to do so again this January, with the Independent also claiming Todd Boehly is ready to out-bid Arsenal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.