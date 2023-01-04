Liverpool have committed to midfielder transfer, deal will be agreed for £44million

Liverpool have reportedly committed to the transfer of Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes, with a deal set to be agreed for him to move to Anfield for £44million in the summer.

This is according to a report from the Telegraph, who have done an in-depth piece on Liverpool’s recent transfer work and their plans for the future, with Nunes now seemingly expected to complete a move ahead of next season.

Nunes impressed at Sporting Lisbon before moving to Wolves, and although he’s not quite been at his best in his time in the Premier League so far, he still looks to be highly rated by key figures at Liverpool.

The Telegraph suggest that LFC assistant Pep Lijnders is key to some of these decisions, having approved the signings of the likes of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo.

Still, as has also been reported by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, the Telegraph state that Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham remains the player the Merseyside giants want above all.

Nunes could be another decent option to join alongside Bellingham, as Liverpool surely need to think about replacing a few of their current midfielders, with Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho all looking pas their best.