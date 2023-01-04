Liverpool have committed to midfielder transfer, deal will be agreed for £44million

Liverpool have reportedly committed to the transfer of Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes, with a deal set to be agreed for him to move to Anfield for £44million in the summer.
This is according to a report from the Telegraph, who have done an in-depth piece on Liverpool’s recent transfer work and their plans for the future, with Nunes now seemingly expected to complete a move ahead of next season.
Nunes impressed at Sporting Lisbon before moving to Wolves, and although he’s not quite been at his best in his time in the Premier League so far, he still looks to be highly rated by key figures at Liverpool.
The Telegraph suggest that LFC assistant Pep Lijnders is key to some of these decisions, having approved the signings of the likes of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo.
Still, as has also been reported by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, the Telegraph state that Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham remains the player the Merseyside giants want above all.
Nunes could be another decent option to join alongside Bellingham, as Liverpool surely need to think about replacing a few of their current midfielders, with Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho all looking pas their best.
Total Rubbish
Wolves to sell Nunes for 44m?
Who’s having a joke here?
Benfica buy Fernandez for around 12m and make him available for 105M , well if that’s the way things are done then Nunes price is 60m!
No repeat of the Jota transfer deal this time around, if it happens at all, so if Liverpool want Nunes, then cash on the table and no installments.
Stfu clown, who put you in charge of transfers
It is evident that no solution for LFC midfield woes as of now. The blame is unequivocally to the FSG.There is absolutely no teason for them to not back Klop like other clubs.The harsh reality is that it is easy to destroy than to build hence Klop took more than 3 yeats to make LFC a force to be reckoned with. But FSG have undone everything. I think the reason behind LFC not getting buyers is their money greediness. They probably asked exorbitant price.
Nonsense. Firstly the decisions are made by the board of LFC, why constantly talk of FSG ? They have backed Klopp. It is his way to be patient for the players he wants rather than take a make-do. You may recall the summer he couldn’t get VVD, we were short until January when he got his man. The owners haven’t taken £1 out of LFC. They are not the Glazers ! Try doing some research. There is FFP so we can only spend according to our revenue and profits as a club, not the personal money of owners. Thats why City sold Jesus, Sterling and Zinchenko to pay for Haaland.
Your submission makes sense.
I agree with you 100%
Is it a ggod deal? If Liverpool have the money why not complete deal now? This a risk gambling
Nemôžu ho kúpiť teraz, lebo by hral za jeden rok v tretom týme.
Philip B.
You are absolutely right
This is wishful thinking by know it all Liverpool fans. He would not be your answers of an overage squad. Marna did all the pressing and now he has gone nunes has to become more robust as we have found out.
FSG have not spent a penny of their own money, all the transfer and stadium monies have been generated by either the outgoing transfers, the television rewards, the competition prizes (champions league/caraboa cup/fa cup) or matchday revenue, not bad business for selling the club for 10 times what they paid for it, I would say ?
Klopp should do what is needful before too late .I think the Brighton guy can do the job better.