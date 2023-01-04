Newcastle United are among the clubs eyeing a potential transfer deal for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, but Chelsea’s focus is currently on Benfica starlet Enzo Fernandez.

Caicedo has shone as one of the most impressive young players in the Premier League in recent times, and surely has it in him to play for a bigger club in the near future.

Newcastle are putting together a strong squad full of top young talents, and Caicedo could be a perfect fit for Eddie Howe’s side, with Fabrizio Romano confirming their interest in the Ecuador international in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

Romano suggests there is an element of interest from Chelsea, but that Caicedo is not a priority for them right now as they focus on negotiating a deal for Argentina ace Fernandez.

“Despite some speculation, there’s no update yet on Moises Caicedo, it’s one to watch in January for sure but as of now no developments yet,” Romano said.

“Chelsea are fully focused on Enzo Fernandez in midfield, with talks ongoing. I’d also add Newcastle among teams appreciating Caicedo but Brighton will try to keep him until the end of the season.”

Brighton have had a number of star players poached from them in recent times, with Yves Bissouma moving to Tottenham this summer, while Marc Cucurella joined Chelsea, following on from Ben White’s move to Arsenal before last season.

It would be a blow to lose Caicedo, but there’s surely no doubt he’s another of their players who will prove harder and harder to keep.