Arsenal pushing to wrap up Mudryk transfer ASAP and may have key edge over Chelsea

Arsenal are reportedly still pushing for the transfer of Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder Mykhaylo Mudryk as a top priority.

The Gunners are keen to get a deal wrapped up for Mudryk as soon as possible, despite interest from Chelsea, according to the Evening Standard.

The Ukraine international has established himself as an elite young talent with some superb performances this season, and it seems his high asking price could now be an issue for Chelsea.

The Standard note that Shakhtar want a large amount of Mudryk’s transfer fee paid up front, which would supposedly scupper interest from the Blues, who could be set to invest a great deal in Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Mykhaylo Mudryk to Arsenal or Chelsea?

Mudryk could be ideal for Chelsea, who have struggled this season as the likes of Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic have been far from their best, but Arsenal also urgently need to bring in more attacking depth to stay in the title race.

The Gunners are currently eight points clear at the top of the Premier League, but they drew 0-0 at home to Newcastle yesterday and could really have done with someone to come on off the bench.

Gabriel Jesus’ injury has been a major blow, and Mudryk could make up for that and help keep Arsenal competitive in the second half of the season.

