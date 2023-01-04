Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has confirmed that goalkeeper Martin Dubravka requested to leave Manchester United and return to St James’ Park.
The Slovakia international moved to Man Utd on loan in the summer, but failed to get any playing time before deciding he wanted to quit and come back to his parent club.
“Martin’s situation is that he wanted to come back, and we were delighted to welcome him back,” Howe told reporters at the Emirates Stadium.
“There was never an issue between me and Martin. He’s a top goalkeeper, and I’m delighted to welcome him back to the squad.”
It will be interesting to see if Dubravka can now compete for a place in Howe’s starting line up, with the Magpies boss clearly happy to have him back.