Exclusive: It looks “impossible” for Manchester United to clinch surprise transfer

Fabrizio Romano seemingly doesn’t rate Manchester United’s chances of signing former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

The France international, however, is surely staying at AC Milan and is close to signing a new contract at the San Siro, according to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

Man Utd could do with strengthening in attack as soon as possible, with Cristiano Ronaldo recently seeing his contract terminated by the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, the likes of Anthony Martial, Antony and Jadon Sancho haven’t been too convincing in attack, so an experienced, short-term option like Giroud could be ideal to give the club a lift in the second half of the season.

Still, Romano seems to think there’s no chance of the 36-year-old leaving the San Siro after his fine form in Serie A.

“Despite links with Manchester United, AC Milan can’t lose Olivier Giroud now, it’s seen as “impossible” by club sources,” Romano said.

“Giroud is expected to sign a new deal in the next weeks or months after a verbal agreement was reached in December.”

It will be interesting to see if United can find other targets up front after being linked with this surprise move for Giroud by the Times, who also suggested a deal for the World Cup winner would not be particularly realistic.