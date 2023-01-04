Talks underway over 29-year-old’s shock transfer to Manchester United

Manchester United saw Martin Dubravka recalled from his loan spell at Old Trafford by Newcastle and are now in search of a new backup goalkeeper.

The Slovakia international started just twice for the Red Devils following his arrival back in the summer and according to Eddie Howe via Manchester Evening News, the 33-year-old requested his return to St. James’ Park leaving United short a goalkeeper.

In their search to fill the role, United have now begun talks with Crystal Palace’s Jack Butland over a deal that would see the 29-year-old join the Red Devils until the end of the season, reports the Telegraph.

Although this is only for the backup goalkeeping role at Man United, the move is still a shock, as Butland has not played a single match all season for Crystal Palace.

However, this could be a big opportunity for the English star as he is out of contract with Palace at the end of the season, therefore, if the shot-stopper does well during the second half of the season at the Manchester club, he could secure a permanent deal at Old Trafford for next season.