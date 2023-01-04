Crystal Palace host Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park this evening in a late-night Premier League clash.

Spurs will be keen to bounce back from a lacklustre performance at home against Aston Villa on Sunday, in which they suffered a 2-0 loss.

Pressure is on Antonio Conte’s side in the top-four race as they have now been overtaken by Manchester United and sit five points behind the Red Devils and Newcastle.

Lineups

The Eagles are on the back of a 2-0 win against Bournemouth. Patrick Vieira will be keen to avoid any sort of relegation battle this season and given his opponents’ form, he will feel as though his side can take something from the match in front of their home crowd. Take a look at Palace’s XI below:

With Richarlison still sidelined, Conte will rely again on Harry Kane to provide the goals. Dejan Kulusevski also remains ruled out through injury.

Kick-off is at 8 pm.