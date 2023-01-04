Transfer journalist says Bellingham wants move to one club in particular and when future will be decided

Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham is one of the hottest properties in European football and the race for his signature should be decided in the near future.

According to transfer journalist Matteo Moretto, the future of Jude Bellingham will be decided in January with the midfielder set to cost interested parties around £130m for his services.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid have all been heavily linked to the Dortmund star but according to Moretto, the 19-year-old wants to move to Spain with Los Blancos named as the frontrunners for his signature and are much closer than the other teams in the race.

??| Bellingham is much closer to Real Madrid than other teams. @MatteMoretto #rmalive pic.twitter.com/iO7SKl5Cut — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) January 4, 2023

The transfer journalist has stated that the race for Bellingham is not over yet, however, Real Madrid will begin talks this month for the England international and hope to secure a deal ahead of a big summer move.

This would be a huge coup for Real as it is a big challenge to pry an English star away from a move to the Premier League.

The La Liga champions will be getting one of the best midfielders in world football and look on the verge of adding the final piece in their attempt to replace the extremely successful trio of Modric, Kroos and Casemiro.