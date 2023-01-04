Tottenham Hotspur lead Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park thanks to a second-half header from Harry Kane.

Kane opened the scoring just three minutes after the interval to put his side ahead in a must-win clash this evening.

Spurs are on the back of a 2-0 home loss against Aston Villa, which saw them drop out of the Premier League top-four with Manchester United taking their place in fourth.

With just one win in five matches, Antonio Conte needed to see his players perform tonight and take the three points.

KANE!!!! Perfect start to the second half for Spurs ? pic.twitter.com/v3uQfrYPAB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 4, 2023

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports.