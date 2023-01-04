(Video) Harry Kane heads home to put Spurs ahead at Selhurst Park

Tottenham Hotspur lead Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park thanks to a second-half header from Harry Kane.

Kane opened the scoring just three minutes after the interval to put his side ahead in a must-win clash this evening.

Spurs are on the back of a 2-0 home loss against Aston Villa, which saw them drop out of the Premier League top-four with Manchester United taking their place in fourth.

With just one win in five matches, Antonio Conte needed to see his players perform tonight and take the three points.

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports.

