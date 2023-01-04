(Video) Harry Kane nets brace to double Spurs’ lead against Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Harry Kane has netted his second goal of the night to put Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 up at Selhurst Park. 

His first goal was just three minutes after the half-time interval and was a header at the back post that marked his 197th goal on his 300th Premier League appearance.

It didn’t take him long to score his 198th, either, as five minutes later he finished an outstanding effort to double his side’s lead. Take a look at the goal below:

More Stories / Latest News
European giants reach agreement with Man United target for January transfer
(Video) Harry Kane heads home to put Spurs ahead at Selhurst Park
Talks underway over 29-year-old’s shock transfer to Manchester United

Tonight was a must-win clash for Spurs after overseeing a dismal 2-0 loss to Aston Villa at the weekend.

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports.

More Stories Antonio Conte Crystal Palace Harry Kane Patrick Vieira Tottenham Hotspur

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.