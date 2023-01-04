Harry Kane has netted his second goal of the night to put Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 up at Selhurst Park.

His first goal was just three minutes after the half-time interval and was a header at the back post that marked his 197th goal on his 300th Premier League appearance.

It didn’t take him long to score his 198th, either, as five minutes later he finished an outstanding effort to double his side’s lead. Take a look at the goal below:

"Wonderful. Ruthless. Harry Kane with two!" ?? What a FINISH that is ? pic.twitter.com/LtK716lYph — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 4, 2023

Tonight was a must-win clash for Spurs after overseeing a dismal 2-0 loss to Aston Villa at the weekend.

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports.