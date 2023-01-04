Tottenham Hotspur have provided a second-half thrashing against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Their travelling supporters sat through a lacklustre 45 minutes to be rewarded with four Spurs goals after the interval this evening.

Harry Kane netted a brace, which has left him two goals away from equalling Tottenham’s all-time top goalscorer’s record, Jimmy Greaves, on 266 goals.

An unlikely scorer in Matt Doherty then scored the third goal of the night, before Heung-Min Son secured the three points with an impressive finish that marked his first goal in nine games.

"Heung-min Son is BACK in business" ?? Spurs have FOUR!! ? pic.twitter.com/jNhcHNvJsv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 4, 2023

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports.