Heung-Min Son scores first goal in nine matches in dominant Spurs display

Tottenham Hotspur have provided a second-half thrashing against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. 

Their travelling supporters sat through a lacklustre 45 minutes to be rewarded with four Spurs goals after the interval this evening.

Harry Kane netted a brace, which has left him two goals away from equalling Tottenham’s all-time top goalscorer’s record, Jimmy Greaves, on 266 goals.

An unlikely scorer in Matt Doherty then scored the third goal of the night, before Heung-Min Son secured the three points with an impressive finish that marked his first goal in nine games.

