(Video) Matt Doherty seals win for Spurs after extending lead to 3-0

Crystal Palace FC Tottenham FC
Tottenham Hotspur lead Crystal Palace 3-0 at Selhurst Park through an unlikely goalscorer.

Matt Doherty has etched his name onto the scoresheet with an impressive finish in a must-win clash for Spurs tonight.

The first two goals came from talisman Harry Kane, both of which were scored in the second half.

They have given their travelling supporters something to sing about after a dismal performance against Aston Villa at the weekend when they lost 2-0 at home. Take a look at the Ireland international’s goal below:

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports.

