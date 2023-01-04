Video: Notorious Man United critic believes the Red Devils can challenge for the Premier League title

Manchester United should be pushing Arsenal for the title this season says notorious Man United critic Gabby Agbonlahor after Erik ten Hag’s side won their fourth Premier League match in a row on Tuesday night.

United were 3-0 victors over Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Tuesday leaving the Manchester club fourth in the Premier League standings – one point off Manchester City and nine from leaders Arsenal – the two clubs they play next.

Following this result, talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor, a man notorious for criticising Man United, believes Ten Hag’s side should be pushing Arsenal for the title.

The former footballer said on talkSPORT: “This is what I said last week, Man United should be looking at a title race, and everyone was saying ‘you’re crazy saying that’.

“Why not? a point behind Manchester City now, nine points behind Arsenal, Arsenal can still drop points. Manchester United got to be looking at pushing Arsenal.”