Four Premier League fixtures played out tonight with each match pivotal to the top-four race or relegation battle.

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest

Steve Cooper’s side picked up their first away win of the season with a 1-0 win at Saint Mary’s Stadium. The only goal of the game was through Taiwo Awoniyi and the crucial three points moved Forest out of the bottom three and into 15th place. Consequently, Southampton have dropped to rock bottom of the table after overseeing their sixth consecutive league loss.

Leeds United vs West Ham

A four-goal thriller saw two sides desperately trying to avoid relegation score two apiece. It ended 2-2 at Elland Road with goals from Wilfried Gnonto and Rodrigo for the Yorkshire side, whilst Lucas Paqueta bagged his first Irons goal with a penalty before Gianluca Scamacca marked his third of the season.

Leeds now sit 14th and David Moyes’ side are 17th.

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Both Midlands teams are adjusting to new management with Unai Emery taking charge of Aston Villa before the international break, and Julen Lopetegui overseeing his first matches in December. The match ended 1-1 at Villa Park with Daniel Podence and Danny Ings on the scoresheet.

Wolves remain in the relegation zone in 19th. Villa are in 11th place.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Another four-goal thriller saw Spurs thrash Palace at Selhurst Park. It was the exact reaction Antonio Conte would have expected from his side following their dismal performance against Aston Villa at the weekend. A brace from Harry Kane and goals from Matt Doherty and Heung-Min Son sealed a top-quality performance and one that was needed in their quest to finish in the top four.

The result left Spurs in fifth place and Palace in 12th.