West Ham announce Joint-Chairman David Gold has died, aged 86

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United have released an official statement announcing that Joint-Chairman David Gold has sadly passed away after a short illness, aged 86.

Gold had been in charge of the Hammers alongside David Sullivan since 2010, having previously also co-owned Birmingham City.

The businessman grew up near West Ham’s old stadium and played for the club at youth level, though he didn’t end up pursuing a career as a footballer.

West Ham United Joint-Chairman David Sullivan said: “On behalf of everyone at the football club, it is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of our colleague and friend, David Gold.

“Of all our joint ventures, none gave us more pride and happiness than the day we took ownership of West Ham United, our Club, in January 2010. David had a long-standing connection with the Hammers, having grown up opposite the Boleyn Ground in Green Street, and represented the Club at junior level. He always wanted what was best for West Ham United, and his passing is a great loss for all of us.”

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool monitoring Dutch midfielder as Pep Lijnders proves influential on transfer decisions
Leeds man confirms he has felt stress and lonely at Elland Road
Chelsea very keen on transfer of France international

Manager David Moyes added: “I am extremely sad to hear this news and, on behalf of all of the players and my staff at the training ground, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to David Gold’s family at this very difficult time.

“Mr Gold was a regular visitor to Rush Green and always a source of great support and encouragement to myself and the players. It was clear that he had a genuine and sincere love for the Club and was a true supporter at heart. He took a great interest in the people working behind-the-scenes and was always keen to help in any way he could. He will be greatly missed.”

More Stories david gold

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.