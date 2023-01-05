Arthur Masuaku will reportedly return to his parent club West Ham United as Besiktas are unwilling to keep him for the remainder of the season.

David Moyes allowed the 29-year-old to join the Turkish Super League side at the beginning of the 2022/2023 campaign due to the lack of playing time he would receive at the London Stadium.

However, with Besiktas seemingly unimpressed with his form, he could return to the Irons six months ahead of schedule, according to Sabah.

Masuaku has reached a mutual agreement with the club to terminate the loan deal, as long as Moyes and the West Ham hierarchy can accommodate the Black and Whites’ request for the spell to end prematurely.

Could Masuaku be awarded regular football in London?

Given the Hammers’ poor run of form, which has them sitting in the bottom three of the Premier League, the Congolese defender may be given a chance to prove himself in the first team.