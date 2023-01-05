Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has reportedly set his sights on one of Barcelona’s summer signings to bolster his squad in the January transfer window.

According to La Repubblica, the Italian is keen on agreeing a deal for Franck Kessie this winter, just months after he completed a move to the Catalan giants from AC Milan.

The report suggests that Kessie is number one on Conte’s list of targets and he may be given an advantage in his pursuit due to the midfielder’s current situation in Spain.

Barcelona’s finanial struggles may benefit Conte

AS released an update this week confirming that Barcelona’s “€200 million wage crisis” is still a prevalent issue at the Spotify Camp Nou and Xavi may be forced to oversee the exit of several players – with Kessie being a possible name on the departures list.

The 26-year-old has failed to make a statement or cement his place in the squad, despite being a key player for AC Milan in their Scudetto winning campaign.