Arsenal are interested in signing Gremio defender Lucas Kawan as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his defence.

Since Arteta took over as the manager of Arsenal, he and Edu Gaspar have centred their recruitment around young, up-and-coming talent. The likes of Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos, and Aaron Ramsdale have been brought to the club, with Arteta also showing faith in youngsters William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

Arteta appears to prefer developing young players rather than superstars, as he looks to build Arsenal with a long-term plan.

Now, according to journalist Kaliel Machado Dorneles, Arsenal are interested in signing 19-year-old Gremio right-back Kawan. The report claims that Arsenal could face competition from the City Group and with Kawan under contract until 2025, Gremio could demand a significant fee.

Ben White is currently having a sensational season as a makeshift right-back, but in the long-term Arteta may look to bring in a more natural right-sided player for the future.

Kawan is unlikely to have an immediate impact on the first team, but signing players for the future can often be just as important as improving your starting eleven.